Johnson will start at center in place of Joel Embiid (ankle), who is out, for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As has often been the case with Embiid sidelined, Johnson will find himself in the starting five. In nine contests starting at center this season, Johnson has averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 19.5 minutes.