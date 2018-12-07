76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting Friday
Johnson will start at center in place of Joel Embiid (rest) for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Friday marks Embiid's first absence of the season, and Johnson is set to see extra run as a result. In 18 starts last year, Johnson averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.5 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores 11 points in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five points in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores five in preseason loss•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Sticking in Philadelphia on one-year deal•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Headed for reserve role in Game 2•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Tallies seven points in win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...