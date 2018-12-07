Johnson will start at center in place of Joel Embiid (rest) for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Friday marks Embiid's first absence of the season, and Johnson is set to see extra run as a result. In 18 starts last year, Johnson averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.5 minutes.