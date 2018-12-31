76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting Sunday
Johnson will start Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson gets the nod at center with Joel Embiid out due to knee soreness. Johnson hasn't seen much action of late but should be in store for a big uptick in minutes Sunday night.
