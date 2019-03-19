Johnson will start Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Coach Brett Brown noted that the reason for starting Johnson over Boban Marjanovic was to "have some type of symmetry with our rotations." Across five previous starts this season, Johnson is averaging 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assist across 16.4 minutes.