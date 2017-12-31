76ers' Amir Johnson: Starts in Denver
Johnson will start at center in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson gets the start in place of the resting Joel Embiid. The veteran's season high in minutes is 24, and even with the starting nod Saturday, he'll likely have trouble reaching that mark in Denver.
