76ers' Amir Johnson: Still dealing with sore back
Johnson (back) did not practice Monday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
The veteran did not play Saturday against Golden State due to a sore back, and the same issue kept him out of Monday's session. He hasn't been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Orlando, but Johnson should be considered very much questionable until further notice.
