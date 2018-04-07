Johnson got the start at center and tallied seven points (3-8 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal during the 76ers' 132-130 victory over Cleveland on Friday.

Johnson made his only free throw attempt Friday as he has now made his last seven free-throw attempts dating back to Mar. 19. The former draft pick out of Westchester High School is averaging 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds through 71 games played during his 13th NBA season.