Updating a previous note, Johnson will now come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The Sixers initially confirmed that Johnson would start in place of Joel Embiid (hand), but Embiid, who was initially ruled out, will now play and start at his usual center spot. As a result, expect Johnson to play his usual, modest role of 13-18 minutes off the bench. Johnson closed December averaging 16.1 minutes per game.