Johnson will be sent down to the G League for playing time during the Delaware Blue Coats' game Friday, but he'll be called back up in time for Saturday's NBA game against the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson himself approached the organization about playing in the G League for some extra run, and the Sixers granted his request. Johnson hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 26 and, with Joel Embiid out for about a week, Johnson likely wants to stay ready in case he's needed.