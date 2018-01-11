76ers' Amir Johnson: Will sit out Thursday vs. Celtics
Johnson (illness) won't play Thursday against the Celtics, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Johnson is still dealing with a stomach bug that first surfaced Wednesday and will miss his first game since Nov. 18 as a result. His absence clears the way for Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker to pick up a few extra minutes off the bench. Following Thursday's game, the 76ers won't play again until Monday versus the Raptors, so there's a good chance Johnson will be healthy by that time.
