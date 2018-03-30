76ers' Amir Johnson: Will start Friday
Johnson will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson was held out of Wednesday's win over the Knicks, but he'll be thrust into a larger role Friday in the absence of Joel Embiid (face). With Embiid set to miss multiple games -- and perhaps the rest of the regular season -- Johnson should be in line for extended run over the next two-plus weeks.
