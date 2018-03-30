Johnson will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson was held out of Wednesday's win over the Knicks, but he'll be thrust into a larger role Friday in the absence of Joel Embiid (face). With Embiid set to miss multiple games -- and perhaps the rest of the regular season -- Johnson should be in line for extended run over the next two-plus weeks.

