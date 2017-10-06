76ers' Amir Johnson: Will start Friday
Johnson (ankle) will start at center during Friday's game against the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Johnson was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but is seemingly feeling better enough to play Friday. He'll be replacing Richaun Holmes in the starting five from last game, as coach Brett Brown seemingly is looking to try something new.
