Johnson will start Monday's game against the Bulls, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

The veteran will get the nod at center as the Sixers rest Joel Embiid on the front end of a back-to-back set. Johnson played only seven minutes in the Sixers' three-OT loss to the Thunder on Friday, his lowest total in any game this season. Expect the 30-year-old to see a boost in playing time Monday, though he's still a relatively unattractive DFS play given his limited offensive repertoire.