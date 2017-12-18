76ers' Amir Johnson: Will start in place of resting Embiid
Johnson will start Monday's game against the Bulls, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.
The veteran will get the nod at center as the Sixers rest Joel Embiid on the front end of a back-to-back set. Johnson played only seven minutes in the Sixers' three-OT loss to the Thunder on Friday, his lowest total in any game this season. Expect the 30-year-old to see a boost in playing time Monday, though he's still a relatively unattractive DFS play given his limited offensive repertoire.
More News
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Moves back to bench•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Saturday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Heads back to bench Saturday•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Scores six points in start•
-
76ers' Amir Johnson: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...