Johnson will draw the start at center for Wednesday's contest against the Spurs in the event that Joel Embiid (hand), who is doubtful, does not play, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This has been the usual scenario for the 76ers lately, with Johnson starting when Embiid sits. In eight starts this season, Johnson has averaged 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 19.6 minutes per game.