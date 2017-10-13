Johnson will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Heat due to rest purposes, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers likely feel they don't need to see much from Johnson, who is currently serving as a veteran on a young team, and will give him the night off while Philadelphia has one final tune up before the start of the regular season. Johnson is expected to come off the bench for the 76ers this season and serve as a valuable mentor for the numerous young big men the team has on their roster.