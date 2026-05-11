Drummond finished with four points (2-4 FG) and four rebounds across seven minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Drummond played a similar role as he did in 2024-25 during his second season with the 76ers in 2025-26, occasionally filling in for Joel Embiid as a starter while mostly occupying a bench role. Drummond, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.5 minutes per tilt over 63 regular-season games (25 starts), and he'll likely operate as a No. 2 center again in 2026-27 either with Philadelphia or elsewhere.