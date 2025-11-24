Drummond closed with 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 24 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Heat.

The 24 boards were the most by any player in the NBA this season, topping the 22 that Detroit's Jalen Duren pulled down Nov. 5 against Utah. Drummond has started seven straight games while the Sixers wait for Joel Embiid (knee) to recover from his latest injury, recording double-doubles in six of them. Over that stretch, Drummond is averaging 12.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.9 threes in 33.1 minutes per game.