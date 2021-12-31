Drummond finished with 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 victory over Brooklyn.

Drummond wasted no time in his return from health and safety protocols, compiling a double-double featuring five offensive rebounds in just 16 minutes. At 28 years old, Drummond is still in his prime and is a worthy insurance policy for Joel Embiid shareholders. Per 40 minutes, Drummond is averaging 12.3 points, 19.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.