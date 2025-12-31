Drummond (coach's decision) didn't see any playing time in Tuesday's 139-136 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

With Joel Embiid (ankle/illness) back in action following a one-game absence, Drummond ended up being the odd man out of the Philadelphia frontcourt rotation. Head coach Nick Nurse opted to keep Adem Bona (26 minutes) in the fold as Embiid's top backup, leaving no playing time available for Drummond. The 32-year-old had been trending down before exiting the rotation, as Drummond had averaged 6.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per game while shooting just 45.9 percent from the field over his first 11 appearances of December.