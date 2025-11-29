Drummond exited Friday's game with an apparent right leg injury, Erin Grugan of SBNation reports.

Drummond was in a great deal of pain as he was helped off the court, and he was unable to put any weight on his right leg, so he should be considered doubtful to return. Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow will see a boost if Drummond needs to miss some games moving forward.