Drummond finished Tuesday's 113-94 win over Golden State with 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes.

Drummond platooned with Adem Bonia with Joel Embiid (ankle) on the sidelines. The duo's numbers were nearly identical, but Drummond finished with more minutes, points and rebounds. He'll continue to serve as a capable spot start whenever Embiid is out.