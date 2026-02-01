default-cbs-image
Drummond (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Drummond will shed his questionable tag due to an illness and will be available off the bench Saturday. The veteran big man has averaged 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game across his last five outings off the bench.

