Drummond closed with two points (1-3 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Thursday's 105-87 victory over the Lakers.
Drummond collected double-digit boards in the loss but as per usual, offered basically nothing else. He has now scored in single-digits in nine consecutive games, exceeding 18 minutes just twice in that span. As long as Joel Embiid is healthy, Drummond is nothing more than a streaming option for those in need of boards and some defensive contributions.
