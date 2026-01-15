Drummond ended Wednesday's 133-107 loss to Cleveland with seven points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds across 12 minutes.

Drummond pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, although he was limited to just 12 minutes off the bench. With Joel Embiid relatively healthy at the moment, Drummond's role has reduced significantly. He has played in just 10 games over the past month, averaging 6.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. At best, he should be viewed as a streaming option, if and when Embiid misses time.