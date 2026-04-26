76ers' Andre Drummond: Heads to locker room Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond went to the locker room during Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics due to an apparent hip injury, Bobby Manning of CLNS Media Network reports.
Drummond went down in pain, holding his right hip, midway through the second quarter, before heading to the locker room. If he is unable to return, Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow could see extra minutes.
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