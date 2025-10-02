Drummond (toe) had two points (1-1 FG) and three rebounds in seven minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Drummond missed the end of last season with a toe injury, but he's back in action for the 76ers this fall. The veteran big man should be able to crack the rotation while Joel Embiid (knee) is held out from playing, though Adem Bona, who started Thursday, appears to have a leg up in the center pecking order behind Embiid.