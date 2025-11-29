76ers' Andre Drummond: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Drummond sustained a right knee injury in Friday's win over the Nets, though an MRI revealed no structural damage, and he's now being listed as questionable due to a knee contusion. If the veteran big man is unable to play Sunday, Adem Bona will likely get the starting nod with Joel Embiid (knee) out.
