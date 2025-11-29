default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Drummond (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Drummond sustained a right knee injury in Friday's win over the Nets, though an MRI revealed no structural damage, and he's now being listed as questionable due to a knee contusion. If the veteran big man is unable to play Sunday, Adem Bona will likely get the starting nod with Joel Embiid (knee) out.

More News