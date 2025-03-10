Drummond did not play in the second half of Sunday's 126-122 win over the Jazz.

Drummond exited in the second quarter and did not return, presumably due to the illness that had him questionable heading into the game. He concludes the contest with six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a block in 10 minutes of play. His status for Monday's game against the Hawks is unclear at this point.