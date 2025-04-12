Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Drummond has not played since March 12 due to a left big toe sprain, and he'll end up missing the final 17 games of the regular season as a result. When healthy, the veteran center ended up seeing an increased role due to the prolonged absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Drummond will finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.8 minutes per game across 40 games (23 starts).