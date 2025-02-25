Drummond ended with 10 points (1-3 FG, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 142-110 loss to the Bulls.

Drummond has been out of favor with the 76ers lately, but Guerschon Yabusele suffered a corneal abrasion Monday and Joel Embiid (knee) is weighing treatment options. Therefore, fantasy managers will want to monitor the position battle between Adem Bona and Drummond going forward if Embiid and Yabusele are forced to miss additional time.