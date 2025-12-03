Drummond posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 victory over the Wizards.

Drummond played through his recent knee injury, tallying his second double-double in the past six games. He was limited to 17 minutes as a result of early foul trouble, although the fact that the game was a blowout likely had something to do with it as well. As long as he is relatively healthy, Drummond remains a must-roster player, at least until Joel Embiid (knee) is back playing regular basketball.