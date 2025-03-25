site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 76ers-andre-drummond-remains-out-for-wednesday-489997 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
76ers' Andre Drummond: Remains out for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Drummond will miss an eighth straight game for the 76ers due to a toe injury. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to get back on the floor will be Saturday against the Heat.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read