Share Video

Link copied!

Drummond will slide to the bench in Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

With Joel Embiid making his season debut, Drummond will revert back to his normal role off the bench. The big man has averaged 9.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 26.1 minutes per game in nine regular-season outings (all starts).

More News