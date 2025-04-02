Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Drummond will miss a 12th consecutive game for Philadelphia while dealing with a toe injury. The next chance for the veteran big man to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Timberwolves.
