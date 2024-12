Drummond (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Drummond was tabbed as a game-time call, but the veteran big man will be sidelined due to a toe injury. Joel Embiid (foot) will start, meaning Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona are expected to operate as Embiid's backups at center. Drummond's next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Monday.