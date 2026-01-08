Drummond finished Wednesday's 131-110 win over the Wizards with 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 12 minutes.

Drummond recently fell out of the rotation for the 76ers, but he saw some action in garbage time Wednesday due to the lopsided score. With the entire Philadelphia frontcourt in good health, Drummond can be monitored from the waiver wire in most formats.