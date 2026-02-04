Drummond is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Warriors on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Drummond was a healthy DNP in the 76ers' 128-113 win over the Clippers on Monday, but he will be in the starting lineup for the second leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday in the absence of Joel Embiid (ankle/knee). Drummond's last start was Jan. 26 against the Hornets, when he logged four points, seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes.