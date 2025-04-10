Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Drummond won't be available for a 16th straight game due to a toe injury. Philadelphia has only one more game on the schedule after Friday's matchup against Atlanta, which means Drummond will have one more shot to suit on Sunday against Chicago.
