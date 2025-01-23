Drummond (toe) is out for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Drummond will sit out Friday's contest after missing Thursday's practice due to left toe injury recovery. Guerschon Yabusele will likely draw another start in his absence with Joel Embiid (knee) still out. Drummond's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
