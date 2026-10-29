Simons notched 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 victory over the Pacers.

Simons produced his best game of the season, scoring 20 points, including six triples. It appears as though Nick Nurse is comfortable running a shallow rotation, meaning Simons should at least be playing meaningful minutes on most nights. While this was certainly a strong performance, he had scored a total of just 11 points in his previous three games.