Simons racked up 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-129 win over the Bucks.

After starting his first game of the season Wednesday while Tyrese Maxey dealt with a minor foot injury, Simons shifted back to the second unit and delivered at least 12 points for the fifth time in the last six games. The 27-year-old guard appears to be finding a groove with his new team after signing a two-year deal with the Sixers in July, averaging 15.2 points, 2.8 threes, 1.5 boards and 1.2 assists in 24.3 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent (17-for-38) from beyond the arc.