Simons notched 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Magic.

Simons has scored in double figures in five of his last six appearances, averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 three-pointers during that stretch. With both Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown sidelined, Simons moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season and benefited from increased playing time and offensive opportunities. Brown's hamstring injury could keep him out for multiple games, giving Simons a chance to maintain an expanded role and offer additional fantasy value in points and three-pointers.