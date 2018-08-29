Brown agreed Wednesday with the 76ers on an Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

The 25-year-old wing is entering his fourth year in the league, but has only suited up in 41 regular-season contests between the Lakers, Pelicans, Magic and Timberwolves. He made only one appearance for Minnesota in 2017-18 while signed to a two-way deal, instead spending most of his time in the G League. Brown will face an uphill battle to make the 76ers' roster in training camp and could be headed to their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, if he fails to make the cut.