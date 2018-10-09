Brown failed to make a shot (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in Monday's preseason match against the Mavericks, but managed to record two rebounds and a block across six minutes.

Brown wasn't able to see much court time Monday in his bid to make the Sixers' roster for the upcoming season. The fourth-year pro has played only 41 games over the past three seasons and currently sits behind several players on the Sixers' depth chart. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team over the offseason which could indicate their intention of optioning him to their G-league affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats.