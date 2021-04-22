Tolliver signed a second 10-day contract with the 76ers on Thursday, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquierer reports.
Tolliver appeared in just one game during his first 10-day deal. He played 14 points and posted two rebounds, one assist and one block. It seems likely he'll continue to have a small role with the team.
More News
-
76ers' Anthony Tolliver: Available to debut vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Anthony Tolliver: Inks 10-day deal with 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver: Starting Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Anthony Tolliver: Officially joins Memphis•
-
Anthony Tolliver: Has verbal deal with Grizz•
-
Anthony Tolliver: Likely to re-sign with Memphis•