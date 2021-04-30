Tolliver is expected to sign with the 76ers for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 14-year veteran is coming off a second 10-day deal with the 76ers. He's appeared in five games and has averaged 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes. He's unlikely to see meaningful playing time in games that the 76ers are fully healthy.