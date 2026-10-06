Hukporti didn't return to Monday's preseason game against the Knicks due to an Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports. He didn't score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded one assist in five minutes before exiting.

The team has yet to release any additional information on Hukporti's injury, but the fact that he's been diagnosed with an Achilles injury and needed help off the court is concerning. The Sixers will presumably wait until he undergoes additional imaging Tuesday before putting out on update on his availability going forward.