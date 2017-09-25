76ers' Ben Simmons: '100 percent' healthy heading into camp
Simmons said Monday that he's "100 percent" with training camp set to begin, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news, as Simmons has been fully cleared for basketball activities for more than a month, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear from Simmons, himself. The 2016 No. 1 pick missed all of what would have been his rookie season, but he's fully recovered from a broken foot and has drawn rave reviews in team workouts this summer. The expectation is that Simmons will begin the season as the Sixers' nominal starting power forward, though coach Brett Brown has openly stated that Simmons will play several positions, including point guard.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Impressing in offseason workouts•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Expected to spend time at point guard•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared for full basketball activities•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Will not play in Summer League•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared for contact•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Takes part in non-contact workout Tuesday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...