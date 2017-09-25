Simmons said Monday that he's "100 percent" with training camp set to begin, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, as Simmons has been fully cleared for basketball activities for more than a month, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear from Simmons, himself. The 2016 No. 1 pick missed all of what would have been his rookie season, but he's fully recovered from a broken foot and has drawn rave reviews in team workouts this summer. The expectation is that Simmons will begin the season as the Sixers' nominal starting power forward, though coach Brett Brown has openly stated that Simmons will play several positions, including point guard.