Simmons went for six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-6 FT), 15 assists, 15 rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Wizards.

Simmons led the Sixers in rebounds, assists and minutes (38) while providing his usual, excellent on-ball defense. It was a disappointing afternoon for Simmons as a scorer, however, and he particularly struggled at the free throw line, missing all six of his attempts, including two key tries late in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the Sixers earned the 125-118 victory and will be heavily favored to take care of business for the rest of the series.