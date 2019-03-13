76ers' Ben Simmons: 26 points in win
Simmons put up 26 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 37 minutes Tuesday against Cleveland.
Simmons topped 20 points for the second time in his past six games, racking up his fifth double-double during that span. More impressively, however, Simmon's made 25-of-32 free-throws in that period, a marked increase on his season-long 59.9 percent conversion rate.The Australian guard has continued his excellent play in his second full season and is now averaging a healthy 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
